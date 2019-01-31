A big ‘thank you’ to Dr Ian Pattison

I wish to say thank you to my doctor Ian Pattison, Southland Medical Centre, Ryhope.

On Wednesday, January 23, I called my surgery to ask to speak to my doctor, Ian Pattison. He phoned me back in five minutes to ask me what was wrong, I explained I was short of breath, shaking and very weak, and I wasn’t eating. (I had major surgery to my right hand on July 15).

He told me to come and see him in the morning. This was at 5pm, at 7pm he knocked on my front door saying he was concerned about my phone call and he decided to check if I was OK.

He took my blood pressure, my temperature and listened to my chest. He told me I had a small dose of pneumonia and a bad chest infection, and if it wasn’t checked it would get worse. He prescribed antibiotics.

The point of this letter is to give thanks to my doctor, who took it upon himself to check me out.

He went out of his way to call at my house because he was concerned about my phone call.

Believe me, I don’t like bothering my doctor unless I really need to and he knew that. These days doctors don’t get the praise they deserve, which in my case he certainly does. Thank you doctor Ian Pattison, much appreciated.

Scott Andrews