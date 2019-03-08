Alan Wright’s reply about unsubstantiated figures is typical of the ostriches in the Tory party.

The figures of the £1.78trillion plus, and £48billion annual service charge is from official Government source and shows the debt increasing by the minute.

Why? In your own words millions are not paying tax.

Why, because the minute increases are not enough.

Three per cent of zero is zero and any small increase will soon be wiped out by rises in Poll Tax and pension rises.

Military defence chiefs, NHS, fire brigade, police, prison officers, churchmen, charities, foodbanks, all state that 10 years of austerity has not worked but the ostriches keep their heads in the sand.

Michael Dodds