Your pictures: Nine beautiful photographs by Sunderland Echo readers

Spring has most certainly sprung - and now that we're just a few days away from Easter, we've taken a look back over the first part of the year.

And what a few months it has been! It seemed the perfect time to take a moment of calm and remember some of the great photographs we have been sent by you, the Echo readers. We change the Facebook cover picture on the Sunderland Echo page every week, and here is a re-cap of some of our favourite images from 2019 so far. If you have a picture to share, email echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk or visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you to Amy Crawford for this pretty picture.

1. Perfect skies at Penshaw

Our team's home in all of its glory by Brian Priest.

2. Haway The Lads\!

Thank you to Dave Roffe for sharing this peaceful picture.

3. Down by the river

A poignant moment captured by David Scott.

4. At the Northern Spire

