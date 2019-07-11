Your dramatic photos and video as Sunderland sky is filled with pellets fire smoke
Our readers were quick to keep us in the picture when Sunderland’s skyline was filled with smoke from a plastics pellets fire.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 09:11
Thanks to everyone who sent us photos and footage from the blaze near St Peter’s Metro Station on Wednesday night.
Further details about the fire, which started around 9pm, are expected on Thursday.
A Tyne and Wear Fire Brigade spokesman said: ““The plastic pallets were giving off a lot of smoke but the fire is not major and no buildings are involved.”