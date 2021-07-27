Young woman helped into care of police after being found lying on grass on South Shields coast

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) was called out at 11.24pm yesterday, Monday, July 26, to join Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team in the search for a man after concerns for his welfare.

Northumbria Police’s helicopter was called in as part of the checks, while the Coastguard team checked the man’s last known location and checked the cliff tops and up to the Coast Road.

Meanwhile the SSVLB search was carried from Souter Lighthouse to Trow Rocks and as the team headed to the rendezvous point, and after around an hour, a message was relayed to say the man had been found safe and well.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade shared this photo following the call out.

As the SSVLB and Coastguard stood down, they noticed a young woman lying in the grass and radioed teammates.

As they were concerned for her safety, police were called in and she was then taken into the care of officers and then returned home.

The charity and Coastguard team have issued a reminder that in all coastal emergencies, people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

