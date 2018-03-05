Young Sunderland entrepreneurs wanted to help improve communities

Are you a young person with a passion for change?

Five young Sunderland entrepreneurs are being sought to take part in a nationwide tour aimed at improving local communities.

The 11-day learning journey for young entrepreneurs is looking for five participants from Sunderland who have ideas to improve their communities with the arts or enterprise.

New youth charity Drivers for Change is running the project this summer for 100 young entrepreneurs.

The project aims to inspire young people to take ownership of driving change in their communities.

They will be launching from Liverpool this June and travelling to eight towns and cities in the UK, including Sunderland, before finishing in London with a reception at Parliament.

The five participants from Sunderland will join a group of other motivated future leaders – aged 18-26 – and together will go an 11-day learning journey around the UK.

While on the journey each participant will get leadership and enterprise skills training and support to develop a social enterprise or community project plan.

Supporting Drivers for Change in Sunderland is the Music, Arts and Culture Trust (the MAC Trust), the organisation behind the Fire Station development in the City’s Culture Quarter.

Paul Callaghan, chairman of the MAC Trust said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for some young people from the city to join this amazing journey around the UK and see at first hand some of the extraordinary projects that are happening today in Britain.”

Applications to join the journey can be made via www.driversforchange.org.uk