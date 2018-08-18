Young musical talent shines bright at annual Sunderland concert

Young artists came together to entertain crowds in Sunderland as part of an annual celebration of the city’s emerging musical talent.

Since the Smile Concert first took place in 1994, the event has become a platform for some of the city’s brightest music stars including The Futureheads, Field Music and The Lake Poets.

Talented young artists performing in Mowbray Park, Sunderland.

Talented performers took to the bandstand in Mowbray Park on Saturday to showcase their talent in front of friends, family, and members of the public, who turned out in force to cheer them on.

The free concert had a strong acoustic flavour, with performances from 10 acts including Lee Mackel, Morgan Faith, Tammy Proctor, Day’ve Blyth, Dave Murray, Red Revival, Symbient, Trinity Tweddle, Jarvis Band featuring Alex Connor, Greg Moss and Split Sentence.

It was organised by Sunderland Music Workshops in partnership with Sunderland City Council and the Museum and Winter Gardens.

Sunderland Music Workshops is a city music hub based at Deptford and Millfield Community Centre that has helped young people reach their musical potential for decades.

Crowds enjoying the Smile Concert at Mowbray Park, Sunderland.

Dave Murray, founder and co-ordinator of Sunderland Music Workshops, said the concert was a great platform for young performers to gain confidence and experience in performing in front of a crowd.

He said: “The Smile Concerts have been running for a number of years now and they are all about the first steps for young people to perform out in the community.

“For many of them it will be their first time performing in front of a crowd like this and they have worked all year for it.”

This year’s concert was held in memory of youth worker Michael Waters who died from lung disease.

Singer Tammy Proctor performing at the Smile Concert in Mowbray Park.

David Blyth performs at the Smile Concert, Mowbray Park, Sunderland.

Crowds enjoy the Smile Concert, Mowbray Park, Sunderland.