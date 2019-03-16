Young golfers tee off to pursue their dreams thanks to Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Two talented golfers are being supported on their sporting journey by a charity created as a lasting legacy to two much-loved South Tyneside teenagers.

Rhys Thompson, 23, from East Boldon and Millie Hixon, nine, from Sunderland have both received funding from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Rhys Thompson

The pair will now use their bursaries to further pursue their sporting dreams.

The Trust was created by the parents of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, as a lasting legacy to the couple who were killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack in May 2017.

The charity aims to help young aspiring sportspeople and performers to follow their dreams and to achieve their full potential - something Chloe and Liam were robbed of.

Chloe was a talented performer while Liam was a gifted cricketer.

Having the bursary from the Trust is a huge help and we can’t thank them enough. Sean Hixon

Millie, who attends Redby Academy, will be using the funding to help towards a trip to America where she will be competing in the world championship for her age group.

Rhys, who will be entering his second year as a professional golfer, will use the cash to pay competition entry fees,

Millie, who plays for Wearside as well as Durham County Girls Squad has been playing since the age of five.

Millie said: “My grandad let me have a turn and bought me lessons for my birthday when I was five. I really enjoy it. It is the first time going to America and I am looking forward to it.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

“I was really happy when the Trust said they would help me.”

The trip will take place over two weeks at the end of July, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Rhys, who started playing golf at the age of seven after being introduced to the sport by his grandad is putting all his efforts into building his profile as a professional player.

He said: “When you move into becoming a professional, you have to start at the bottom and work your way up. Last season, was my first season as a professional and I had a really good year.

“The funding from the Trust will help me to play in more events.

“I can’t express my thanks enough to the Trust. It is a huge thing what they are doing for me.”

Rhys will be playing in the Euro Pro Tour.

For information on the Trust visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust on Facebook.