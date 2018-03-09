Young engineers through to final at Silverstone home of British motor racing

Pupils from a school in Peterlee are heading to the home of British motor racing later this month.

A team of young engineers at St Bede’s Catholic Comprehensive School are through to the national final of the F1 in Schools STEM Challenge.

And they are now only one step away from the F1 in Schools World Finals in Singapore.

The team from St Bede’s will compete in the UK finals at the world famous Silverstone race circuit in Northamptonshire, home of the F1 British Grand Prix and a host of other major events.

St Bede’s triumphed in the development class category, taking first place.

Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, said: “There was some great work on display at the event.

“The students have all shown how a practical challenge can bring alive classroom learning and inspire them to prove themselves.

“It was tough for the judges with so much good work as all the teams put in strong performances with some great ideas and innovative designs.

“We love being able to harness young engineering, marketing and leadership talent and open their eyes to the myriad of career choices available to them.

“We look forward to seeing our winners at Silverstone.”

The St Bede’s team, named F4natic, will take part in the national final on March 19 and 20.