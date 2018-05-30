Young and old discover new experiences at workshop

Young and old gathered together as they joined in a day of music and messy play.

Three and four-year-olds from Busy Bees Nursery met residents from Glenholme House in Roker as part of a project to help different generations discover new experiences together.

Residents of Glenholme House with staff and children from Busy Bees nursery.

Leaders from Welburn Care Homes have partnered up with Sensory Connexions to run a regular series of community workshops involving nursery and primary schools across its business.

The home invited the youngsters to call in alongside nursery manager Joanna Brown as they worked on art activities during a sensory workshop,

Anth Topping, the home’s activities coordinator, said: “Magic happens when the two generations get together.

“This in turn, aids personal, social, and emotional development.

“By interacting with the children, residents see increased levels of engagement and interaction, allowing them to participate in meaningful activities which both enjoy.

“The beautiful thing is that young children don’t see dementia-they only see people.

“You could have lit up the room with one woman’s smile as she joined the children painting and printing.”

Sensory Connexions owner Denise Wilson-Bainbridge, who runs it alongside Gill Chapman, said: “It was a morning of music and getting messy together creating beautiful crowns using fresh flowers.

Jacob Wall, Nancy Orr and Thomas Anderson pictured during the Busy Bees visit to Glenholme House.

“Glenholme was filled with laughter and singing from children of all ages.

“All of the boys and girls were a credit to Busy Bees Nursery.

“We are passionate about the benefits our various sensory and creative workshops bring to the young and the elderly.

“We are working closely with Wellburn Care Homes who have seen the positive results of our community link workshops, which enable residents and children to explore their creative sides together, connecting generations and the enjoyment that brings.’

“The benefits of inter-generational activities are well reported, with both mental and physical well-being being promoted.”