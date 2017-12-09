Yobs kicked out of town in anti-social behaviour crackdown

Police have kicked youngsters who are suspected of causing trouble out of a Wearside community.

There have been problems with anti-social behaviour over the past few months in Houghton, with buses even being diverted away from the town centre due to missiles being thrown at them.

One of the bikes taken by police from from youths suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour in Houghton.

Officers from Northumbria Police have said they will step up patrols over this weekend to tackle the problems.

At a Partners and Communities Together (PACT) meeting last night, the force told residents that they have issued nine dispersal notices and nine anti-social behaviour (ASB) forms.

Two bikes have also been taken from those suspected of taking part in anti-social behaviour

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were at a well-attended PACT community meeting at Houghton Cricket Club last night.

"Officers assured residents that they are fully aware of the reported ASB issues in Houghton Town Centre and are making extensive efforts to tackle them.

"Police updated residents about the recent action they have taken which includes additional high profile police patrols and plain clothes officers on patrol.

"Officers have issued nine dispersal notices and nine ASB forms and seized two bikes from those suspected of taking part in ASB.

"All those issued with a dispersal notice must not return to Houghton within the next 48 hours or face arrest.

"All those issued with ASB forms will received a home visit and social services will be notified of their actions.

"This policing response will continue while the problem is ongoing.

"Police are also working with partners including the local authority, and Gentoo housing.

"Officers will also be going into local schools next week to speak to students about ASB, the harm it causes the community, and consequences offenders can face if they are caught by police."

Anyone with information about those causing ASB issues in Houghton is asked to contact the local neighbourhood policing team on 101.