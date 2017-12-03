Yobs continue to cause bus misery in Houghton town centre

More buses have been diverted away from trouble spots in Houghton town centre as a result of anti-social behaviour by teenagers.

Go North East has reported this evening that buses are avoiding Church Street and Newbottle Street, Houghton, after a number of its vehicles were targeted by youths throwing missiles.

Buses will, instead, be traveling via Hillside Way until further notice.

In a statement on Twitter, Go North East apologised for the diversion, but said it was a necessary measure.

The company said: "Due to a number of vehicles being targeted by youths throwing missiles at Houghton, causing damage to our vehicles, we will not be serving Houghton Church and Newbottle Street, and will instead be diverting via Hillside Way until further notice, many apologies."

Go North East was forced to divert its services, in the town last month for the same reason.

Northumbria Police reported a “spike” in anti-social incidents in Houghton, with many residents reporting growing problems with the behaviour of some local youngsters.

This included pulling the emergency engine cut-off cord on buses, throwing bottles at vehicle windows; vandalising bus stops and throwing eggs and stones at vehicles.

Speaking to the Echo last month, Neighbourhood Sergeant Simon Marshall said police are aware of a growing anti-social behaviour problem in Houghton and plans are being put in place to make residents in the town feel safe.

He said: “We are aware there has been a spike in anti-social behaviour in Houghton over recent weeks which have affected local businesses and buses.

“This is completely unacceptable and we are committed to taking a firm approach to help reduce incidents and make local residents feel safer.

"My team have plans in place to step up patrols in the town and they will also be armed with dispersal notices during the evenings to move on large groups of people."

