X Factor star Molly Scott opens up about her ‘crazy experience’ on the hit ITV show

Teenage singer Molly Scott has vowed that it’s ‘not the end’ of her career in music after being voted off the X Factor.

The 16-year-old singer from Easington, left the competition during the third week of live shows after being voted off by judges.

Molly Scott loved performing from a young age. Pictured aged eight.

The teenager was placed in the bottom two during the show’s Fright Night themed round where she sang ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears.

But her X Factor dream came to an end after she failed to impress the likes of Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field with her performance of Christina Perri’s ‘Human’ during a tense sing-off.

Now back home in the North East, the young singer said although she was sad to leave the show so soon, she was delighted to have been given the opportunity, calling it a ‘surreal experience.’

She said: “I loved it.

“It was amazing, but it was tough trying to do the best you can every week.

“Being on the show was just crazy - I was not expecting to get this far.

Molly's proud parents Martin and Louise Scott.

“I was upset about leaving the competition and people were saying ‘we are going to miss you.’

“And I will miss every single person. “It’s upsetting not being part of the journey myself, but I have picked myself up and it’s not the end. “I am planning on doing some Christmas light switch-ons and some meet-and-greets.

“And I would absolutely love to do the X Factor tour.

“Being on tour is a big part of your career in music and I have always wanted to tour.”

A former English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College pupil, Molly had only just finished her GCSE’s in the summer before being chosen by judges to star in the show.

During her experience Molly made frequent trips home where she paid a visit to her former dance school Nadine’s Academy of Dance and Performing Arts, ran by Nadine Kennedy Wood.

The talented singer trained at the school for ten years, only stopping aged 15 to focus on her exams.

Living alongside the other X Factor contestants in London, was her first time living away from home.

Molly said: “It was scary at first, as the girls on the show all live near London and were just a 40-minute drive away, but for me it was a three and a half hour journey on the train, so I couldn’t just say ‘I’m going home.’

“But everyone was really supportive.”

And her experience at the Judges’s Houses round, where she got to travel to Simon’s House in Mailbu, is something she won’t easily forget.

Whilst there she had to perform in front of a celebrity audience to make it through to the live shows. She added; “The Judges Houses was crazy.

“Performing in front of celebrities like that was a milestone in itself.

“Being on the whole journey was surreal.

“I used to walk to the studio to do rehearsals and there would be people lining up outside wanting photos.

“I loved it.”