X Factor star Molly Scott needs your vote to make her dream come true

Supporters of X Factor contestant Molly Scott are calling on people to vote for the teenage singer to make her dream come true.

The 16-year-old from Easington is due to appear on TV tonight for the live shows round of the competition.

The talented singer successfully battled through to the latest stage of the show after impressing in a round of auditions at judge Simon Cowell’s Malibu home.

And now as she gets ready to prove she deserves to keep her place in Simon’s girls group, Molly’s proud parents, Louise and Martin Scott, have said they would love the community to vote for their daughter to make it through to the next round of the ITV programme.

Dad Martin, 47, an electrical engineer for Northern Powergrid, said: “We hope people will help Molly with her dream.

“We think she is fantastic, so she is going to get our vote obviously, but we would love more support from all around the North East.”

Mum Louise, 48, a teaching assistant at St Teresa’s RC Primary School in Hartlepool, said: “I think the North East do support a lot.

“We have had loads of messages from everybody saying they are all watching it because she is on, so hopefully everybody will get behind us.”

Molly Scott during her X Factor audition.

Martin added: “People do usually get behind everybody from up here.

“So fingers crossed.”

And the North East community has already proved they are getting behind the young star, with many people putting up the Mail’s ‘Go Molly’ posters.

Earlier this week Molly’s former Hartlepool primary school, St Teresa’s RC Primary School, sent Molly a big good luck message.

School secretary Janette Robinson said: “All the staff, children, family and friends are spreading the word.

Molly Scott's mum Louise with the Hartlepool Mail "Go Molly" poster.

“We want her to do well and I’m sure she will.

“We are very proud of her.”

Molly’s old secondary school English Martyrs in Hartlepool was also quick to back their former pupil.

The school shared a video of her singing and said they would be voting for her every week in the hope of helping her on the way to stardom.

Martin (47) and Louise Scott (48). Picture by FRANK REID

And the community has also approached the young singer on her recent visit home, speaking to her both in Asda and while the family were having lunch at the Windmill to let her know she has their support.

Molly will be performing on the X Factor on ITV tonight at 8.25pm and the show will continue tomorrow at 8pm.