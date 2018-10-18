X Factor star Molly Scott is already dealing with fame as she is recognised by wellwishers

Singing sensation Molly Scott is still getting to grips with her new-found fame.

The 16-year-old X Factor hopeful has already gained a huge following of supporters back home in Easington and across the country since appearing on the hit ITV show.

As Molly prepares to wow judges when she appears on the first of the live shows this week, her family have said people have already started to recognise her when she is out and about.

Molly Scott. Picture: Thames/Syco.

The teenager returned home for a brief visit after coming back from a week at music supremo Simon Cowell’s Malibu home, where she performed in front of a celebrity audience for the Judge’s Houses round of the show.

And proud parents, mum Louise, 48, and dad Martin Scott, 47, have said people have already started to approach Molly to let the budding star know they were rooting for her.

Mum Louise said: “She is starting to get recognised when she is out and about.

“We were at the Windmill having Sunday dinner when a woman kept looking over.

“She came over at the end and said to Molly; ‘sorry to bother you, but you are amazing.’”

And that’s not the only time it has happened, with the teen even being approached by a shopper in Asda who wanted to let her know she had seen her on the show.

Proud parents Martin and Louise Scott.

Mum Louise, who works as a teaching assistant, said that Molly had been signing postcards for the kids at the school who had seen her on TV.

Molly, a former pupil at English Martyrs School, has also seen the school showing their support.

Mum Louise added: “She is chuffed that the English Martyrs School has got behind her.

“Everybody at the school is rooting for her and it means a lot to her to know that everyone wants her to done well.”

“We are so proud.”

The live shows start on Saturday and Molly from now will have to sing each week and face the prospect of elimination, hopefully right up to the final in December, when this year’s X Factor winner will be crowned.

You can watch Molly on the X Factor this Saturday, October 20, on ITV.

