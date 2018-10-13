X Factor hopeful Molly Scott is ‘loving life’ as she prepares for the live TV shows

X Factor hopeful Molly Scott is ‘loving life’ as a contestant on the hit TV show, say her proud family.

The 16-year-old singer has returned to the UK after spending an incredible week in America at judge Simon Cowell’s home in Malibu.

The Easington teenager was flown over to Malibu as one of the six talented singers who have made the cut to be in Simon’s girls group.

While she was there the former pupil at English Martyrs School in Hartlepool made sure she earned herself a place in the live shows after singing BTS track Fake Love in front of a celebrity audience featuring stars such as Leona Lewis.

Simon’s old American Idol colleagues Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson helped him pick the girls, with Molly, Bella Penfold, Shan and Scarlett Lee making the cut.

Molly’s mum Louise Scott, 48, and dad Martin Scott, 47, only got to watch the Judge’s Houses round on TV last weekend, although they have been at London’s Wembley Arena for her other performances.

But Molly was able to fill in her supportive family on the details of her experience during a brief visit home before she returned to London earlier this week.

Proud dad Martin said: “She went to America in September for the Judges’ Houses round. “She was really pleased to be picked for Simon’s group as he has so much experience, and he is so lovely.”

Molly Scott is told by X Factor judge Simon Cowell she has made it to the live shows. Picture courtesy of ITV.

Mum Louise said: “She was there for a week and she loved it.

“Simon even gave all the girls money to go shopping for an outfit to wear for their performance.

“Molly bought a pair of boots and she was over the moon with that.”

But to make it to the Judges’s Houses round Molly had to beat off tough competition during the show’s Six Chair Challenge.

Molly's parents Martin and Louise Scott.

Molly earned her seat by singing a powerful rendition of A Great Big World– Say Something, while her anxious parents watched at the front of the audience.

Mum Louise said: “Her dad was crying at the Six Chair Challenge.

“We are so proud of her.

“Molly prefers a big audience because if they all get behind her it boosts her more.”

Molly Scott performing on the X Factor. Picture courtesy of ITV.

During her time on the show Molly is staying in a house in London along with the other X Factor contestants.

As one of the youngest on the show, this is the first time she has been away from home, but the teen has not let that faze her, with her parents praising her maturity.

Mum Louise said: “She went back to London on Monday morning. “She is loving life. She is very mature and she is being well looked after.

“She is the youngest in the house but all the girls are looking after her so there are no problems at all.

“She is really enjoying the experience.”