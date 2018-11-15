X Factor band ready to take to the stage again for charity night

A girl band is making a come back to prove the singing stars still have the X Factor at a night of entertainment to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Elle appeared in the ITV talent show back in 2009, but will reform for one evening only at an event in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Elle performing at Bents Park.

The band is made up of twins Emily and Lorna Smith, 33, from Boldon Colliery, and their friend Karen Leigh, 35, from Wardley.

The group made it through to the bootcamp stage of the ITV talent contest.

Emily, who works as a police contact handler, Lorna, who manages a shop in Newcastle, and Karen, a degree programme secretary at Newcastle University, will take to the stage to sing some of their favourite songs.

Their appearance will also feature a section called Lights, Camera, Action, which will include songs from films such as James Bond, Dirty Dancing, Grease and Jersey Boys.

They will also perform a track from the The Greatest Showman.

Emily said: “We have all had family members who have been touched by cancer and we wanted to do something for the charity in the local area.

“You never know when it might be you who needs it’s help yourself and that’s why we wanted to something for this charity.

“After the X Factor we were really busy, but this will be our first show for seven years.

“We wanted to do something fun as well and it’ll be a great night.

“We’ve had a really good response to the event so far from people we know and their friends and family, but we would love this to be a sell out and to sell the remaining tickets.

“We thought we would do it in the New Year and give people something to come out for.”

The event will be held at Jarrow Civic Function and Events Suite in Ellison Street, Jarrow, from 7pm to around 11.30pm, on Saturday, January 5.

It will also feature a buffet, raffle, with donations to the charity welcome.

Tickets are £10 and are available from the venue or by calling (0191) 406 9711.

More details are available via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-smith97.