Worthy causes set for boost from Mayor of Sunderland’s charity golf day

Worthy causes on Wearside are set to benefit as players tee off for the Mayor of Sunderland’s Charity Golf Day this spring.

The Mayor, Councillor Lynda Scanlan, launched the fundraising event at the Mercure George Washington on the same day the hotel was marking the start of its 40th birthday celebrations.

The charity day will take place on Friday, April 12, at the 18-hole golf course with businesses and golfers alike expected to support what has become a fixture in the North East’s golfing calendar.

The Mayor, along with Mayoral Consort and former Sunderland player Micky Horswill, will also run a string of support events on the day using the hotel’s spa and leisure facilities so that non-golfers can also get involved in helping out charities.

Coun Scanlan said: “We’re really looking forward to the Golf Day and the chance to be able to raise money which will benefit the community.

“As Mayor of Sunderland, I’d also like to thank the hotel management and staff for their consistent support of civic fundraising hosting events such as the Charity Golf Day.

“We are delighted to have been invited to these celebratory events for the George Washington Hotel, which has become such an important part of our community over the last 40 years.

“Important not only the business community, but to the community at large, providing the kind of facilities to attract regular guests to the hotel and more visitors to our region as its reputation in the hospitality industry continues to grow.”

Ian Gray, general manager of the George Washington, said: “We were thrilled to combine our own events with the visit of the Mayor and Mayoral Consort as our special guests.

“It reflects the fact that not only is our 40th birthday important to us, but also to the wider community that we serve.”