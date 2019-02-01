Worried Sunderland daughter appeals for help to find missing 'vulnerable' dad

A Sunderland dad has sparked concern by not returning home.

Glenn Johnson was last seen leaving his daughter Sarah McArdle's house in Plains Farm, this morning.

The 52-year-old, who has mental health problems, was wearing black jogging trousers, khaki coloured trainers and a red puffa jacket, along with a grey beanie hat and black gloves.

Sarah said: "I am very worried for his welfare and just want him home with me."

Anyone who has seen Glenn should contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote the incident number '501'