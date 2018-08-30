World's fastest tortoise 'has an heir' after girlfriend gives birth

The world's fastest tortoise now 'has an heir' after his girlfriend gave birth.

Staff at Adventure Valley in Durham arrived early one morning last weekend to find Bertie, the world’s fastest tortoise has become a dad.

Bertie the tortoise setting a world speed record back in 2014.

Entering the Guinness book of records in 2014, Bertie is the Usain Bolt of the tortoise world and it’s hoped his offspring will follow in their father’s speedy steps.

Not yet named, the new tortoise measures just 2 inches, about the size of an egg.

Adventure Valley staff will also be unable to sex the new arrival until he or she is four-years-old.

Girlfriend Shelley has been by Bertie’s side since 2013 and even went to the Britain’s Got Talent stage in Liverpool with him.

Janine Calzini, owner of Adventure Valley, said: “Whilst Shelley has laid eggs before, this is the first time one has hatched.

"Bertie and Shelley are firm favourites here at Adventure Valley.

"We are super excited about the new arrival and hope the new family member will be as quick as Bertie.”

Bertie, aged 12 and Shelly aged 11 are both leopard tortoises.

In tortoise years, the pair are young adults and can live up to 100 years.

Usually laying up to 60 eggs per year, there are four eggs left to hatch.

At Adventure Valley, Bertie and Shelly have their own VIP enclosure.

Friendly Bertie loves meeting visitors during meet and greet sessions.

The new baby tortoise is currently in the capable hands of the animal team and on show to the public in Creature Corner.