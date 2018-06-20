World Cup win for Sunderland band Frankie and the Heartstrings

Sunderland band Frankie and the Heartstrings were over the moon after England’s opening game World Cup victory against Tunisia, when one of their songs turned up on Match of the Day.

The BBC’s flagship show used the title track for the group’s 2011 debut album Hunger over its closing montage of the game’s highlights.

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Tunisia game during the FIFA World Cup Group G match at The Volgograd Arena, Volgograd. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Drummer Dave Harper said the band had been completely unaware the song was going to be used and he had not seen it until guitarist Michael McKnight got in touch.

Dave has been busy with decorating the new home for the band’s Pop Recs arts venue in High Street West.

“None of us knew it was going to be used,” said Dave.

“The first I knew about it was when my phone lit up and then Michael Facetimed me - which he never does - and played it to me.

“I have been painting the new Pop Recs for the past few days, so it was a fairly stark contrast.”

It is not the fist time the band’s music has popped up on screen, though Hunger’s appearance this time was slightly more glamorous than one of its previous airings.

“I don’t know how they get picked up,” said Dave.

“We have been on Gossip Girl and that particular song was used in The Inbetweeners 2, when it was the soundtrack to a poo going down a log flume - so at least we are moving in the right direction.”

The song’s use on Match of the Day has prompted a flurry of interest on-line, with several people highlighting it on social media and streaming and downloading the track on-line.

Dave, however, is keeping his feet on the ground: “You get paid for it, but you might get a Domino’s out of it if you’re lucky,” he said.

“But it is very flattering and we didn’t know anything about it, so it feels like a nice little treat.

“If I get enough for a bag of chips, I’m the happiest man in Sunderland.”