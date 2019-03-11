Work underway to spruce up Sunderland's riverside, harbour and marina areas

Work to open up views of Sunderland riverside, harbour and marina is underway in Roker.

The Harbour View landscape improvement works, which should be complete in time for summer, will see the removal of overgrown vegetation along riverside paths and the introduction of what council chiefs say will be "new vibrant planting" to enhance the area



New railings will replace the current wooden fencing and new seating areas will be introduced, allowing people to enjoy previously obscured views of the river.



The project is one of a number of city wide improvements being funded by Sunderland City Council's £460,000 additional investment into frontline services which aims to create a cleaner greener city for residents.



The extra cash will also fund more environmental officers on the ground, the introduction of specialist cleansing equipment and more enforcement activity to tackle litter and waste storage issues as well as the introduction of an overnight deep cleansing programme in the city centre.



Councillor Amy Wilson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said:" We have a wonderful riverside and this work will allow us to make the most of it.



"This is all about opening up views of the river and harbour for people to enjoy and creating new seating areas where people can sit and watch the world go by.



"We're also going to be introducing some more interesting and vibrant planting to make the area more attractive."



Harbour View is the first of a number of gateway locations being spruced up as part of what the council says is its commitment to a green and clean city.

Work is also now underway at Royal Courts on the A690 close to the city centre ,with further activity to follow later in the year.