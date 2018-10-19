Work to start on Sunderland retirement complex

Work is set to start on a new retirement complex in Sunderland.

McCarthy and Stone has announced construction is to begin at its Retirement Living Plus development in Gray Road, which will feature a collection of luxury one and two bedroom low maintenance apartments for over-70s.

The new development is expected to welcome its first homeowners in winter 2019.

Retirement Living Plus lets older people enjoy the privacy and independence that comes with owning a home, but with additional help and support on-hand if required.

Liz Green, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: "Our Sunderland development has already attracted significant levels of interest from local people who are interested in downsizing to a lower maintenance property, and have been attracted by its proximity to Sunderland city centre, as well as its extensive array of amenities and popular historical attractions.

"McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing flexible homes which reflect the character of the neighbourhood; while also allowing people to make the most of their retirement years and live as independently as possible, for as long as possible."

Homeowners at the new development will have access to landscaped gardens and on-site parking. There will also be ample communal space including a large open homeowners’ lounge, perfect for socialising with new neighbours; and a handy guest suite for when family and friends come to stay.

A dedicated Estates Manager will oversee the running of the development and facilities will also include an on-site bistro, serving hot meals, as well as various light snacks and refreshments.

Built with security in mind, there will be a camera entry system, and all apartments will be equipped with 24-hour emergency call points.

For more information about McCarthy and Stone and Retirement Living in Sunderland, call 0800 201 4739 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk