Work starting this month on cemetery extension

Work is starting this month on a £500,000 cemetery extension.

Horden Cemetery, in Thorpe Road, is being extended by Horden Parish Council which secured a £5000,000 loan to buy almost four acres of adjacent farmland, with the remainder of the loan funding the development

Horden Parish Council chairman Councillor Isabel Roberts.

of the extension and improvements to pathways, carriageways and drainage in the existing cemetery.

The views, comments and ideas provided by members of the public have been integrated into the new design, including traditional and green burial options and much improved vehicular and pedestrian access.

The extension is expected to provide over 1,500 additional burial spaces.

Coun Isabel Roberts, chairman of Horden Parish Council, said: “Thorpe Road has been a popular location for burials since its opening in 1952, the much welcome extension will provide the capacity for new burials for many years to come.

“I am pleased that as part of the extension we are also in a position to address some much needed improvements to the existing cemetery.”

The commencement of construction work will inevitably cause some periods of disruption and it may be necessary to close the cemetery during some phases of work such as the pathway renewal.

Every effort will be made to keep disruption to users and visitors of the cemetery to a minimum and sensitivity maintained throughout.

Details of the scheme of work, plans and expected closure dates will be displayed in Thorpe Road Cemetery and in the Parish Council Offices based at Horden Social Welfare Centre, Seventh Street, Horden.

The cemetery extension is expected to be completed by October or November.

The Mail reported on a legal wrangle between Horden Parish Council and Peterlee Town Council over an annual payment towards the site.

It comes after families in Peterlee could bury their loved ones in Horden’s Thorpe Road Cemetery before the town created its own in 1992.