Work on track for Boldon sports hall revamp

Work is underway to breathe new life into a rundown village sports hall.

The multi-use games hall redevelopment project is undergoing a transformation to revamp its ‘dark and uninspiring’ games hall at Boldon Community Centre.

Painters have now moved in to brighten up the room, following remedial work to the area.

The transformation, which has seen they sports hall closed to the public earlier this month, has been made possible through a £31,856 grant from the Suez Community Trust.

It is anticipated work is set to be completed by October 15.

Sue Topping, community centre manager said: “I’m really pleased with how things are going. Everything is going to schedule so far.

“If everything stays on track, then hopefully we will be ready for October 15.”

Previously, the hall’s flooring was in a bad state, and its dark walls and floor led to poor visibility, making it difficult of people to enjoy activities.

It is hoped the new look will encourage more people to make use of the facility and make it more accessible to school and disabled groups.

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust said: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund. This important source of funding has been available since 1997 and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.4 billion. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Boldon Community Association.”

To date SUEZ Communities Trust has supported more than 3,900 projects to a combined value of over £110 million using tax credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK.

Boldon Community Centre in New Road provides a range of activities and clubs for people of all ages and abilities.

For details on activities call 536 8085.