Work continues to restore power to Sunderland homes and businesses who have had no electricity for two days

Work is continuing today to restore power to Sunderland homes and businesses who have been without electricity since Tuesday.

Northern Powergrid has reconnected another 104 customers to its network in the SR4 6 and SR4 7 postcode area of Sunderland this morning.

Northern Powergrid has teamed up with the Salvation Army to provide a centre for customers to access refreshments while work is carried out.

Its teams will be visiting each of those properties to carry out some further checks before they will get the lights back on for them.

The company will be sending texts and calling those customers whose homes workers will need access to and teams on the ground will also continue to knock on doors to progress their restoration work.

Northern Powergrid have been working since Tuesday to restore power to the 494 premises affected, after initially receiving calls from around 30 customers in the SR4 area who were having problems with their electricity supply and seeing damage to electrical equipment in their homes.

For safety reasons they isolated supplies for those affected and have had teams working on site since Tuesday to restore the power.

A total of 170 customers were put back on the network yesterday.

The company said they are investigating the cause of the problem.

The Salvation Army has helped to ensure families are looked after as work continues on reinstating the supply by setting up a support centre on Rutland Street.

Today it offered a breakfast service this morning, giving residents the chance to have a hot drink and something to eat.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the region’s power network, said: “On Tuesday we received calls from around 30 customers in the SR4 area who were having problems with their electricity supply and seeing damage to electrical equipment in their homes.

“The safety of our customers is our priority so we isolated supplies for those affected and we have had our teams on site – as well as our customer support vehicles – since Tuesday.

“We are actively investigating the cause and carrying out essential work on our network. To enable this we isolated supplies for 494 customers from midnight on Tuesday.

"This morning we reconnected another section of our network that supplies a further 104 customers however we will need to visit each of those properties to carry out some further checks before their power.

"We are sending texts and calling those customers that we will need access to their homes, our teams on the ground will also continue to knock on doors to help us progress our restoration work.

“We've mobilised extra teams from across our business who have been on site throughout supporting our customers.

"Our customer support vehicles have remained in the community to help local residents, alongside our partners at the British Red Cross who are also providing practical support.

"Our customer support ambassadors are providing warm drinks and mobile charging facilities and checking on any customers who may be more vulnerable in a power cut due to their personal or medical circumstances.

“Yesterday we also opened, in partnership with the Salvation Army and Sunderland City Council, a local support centre on Rutland Street which has been helping customers and providing hot drinks and food to those affected.

"The centre is open again this morning and will remain into this evening.

“We are continuing to keep our customers informed through our teams on the ground 24/7 and by texting our customers directly with updates.

"We are actively encouraging local residents to ensure we can have prompt access to their property so we can complete our checks and restore power as soon as we can.

“Our contractors have also been working on site since Tuesday assessing the damage to affected customer’s appliances and carrying out repairs to essential items such as heating, cooking and lighting first.

"They will remain in the community supporting our customers until this work is complete and will also look at how we can further support those who may have damage to non-essential items.

“We will continue work to safely to restore power until all of customers are back on supply.

"We are sorry for this disruption and thank our customers for their continued patience while we complete this essential work over the coming days.”

Northern Powergrid’s customer care advisors can be contacted 24/7 on social media or by calling 105.