Women's football was alive and kicking in Sunderland back in the 1970s

Who said women's football is a new concept?

While its popularity may have grown in recent years, it was certainly alive and kicking back in the 1970s here in Sunderland.

Legs United at Thompson Park in 1977.

Our picture shows Legs United trainer Jon Nicholson at Thompson Park, Southwick, with players, from left to right, Karen Carney, 17, Alison Jackson, 16, Michelle Brown, 18, Varlerie Ward, 19, Lesley Alexander, 19, Nicky Wilson, 18, Angela Stubbs, 22, Lesley Carrer, 18, and Caroline Lawson.

