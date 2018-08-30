Woman under investigation as Sunderland murder inquiry continues

A woman remains under investigation as part of a murder inquiry lasting more than a year.

The body of Barry Solomon, 42, was discovered at his home with “significant injuries” in Kemble Square, Downhill, Sunderland, on the evening of April 22 last year.

A woman and three male youths were soon arrested and bailed while inquiries into the killing continued.

While the juveniles were later released without charge, Northumbria Police say the 39-year-old woman remains under investigation 16 months later.

The case's senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fairlamb, said: "This incident took place more than one year ago but the investigation into Barry’s death is not closed.

“We remain committed to establishing the circumstances of Barry’s death.

“We will continue to act on any new lines of iinquiry or information, and if anybody knows anything then I would urge them to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.”

Officers have released few details about Mr Solomon or his death.

Emergency services were called out to the property at around 10.50pm on Saturday, April 22, last year after the alarm was raised.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Solomon was declared dead at the scene.

A cordon was set up as police began their inquiries into what they called an “isolated incident”.

After declaring his death to to be murder, extra patrols operated in the area to reassure residents.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the house’s occupants had moved in to the property about six months earlier.

Another, who also did not want to be identified, added: “It’s not the nicest area, but there isn’t usually much trouble either, so the police aren’t around often.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1261 22/04/17.