A woman is to appear in court after allegedly driving at 105mph on the A19.

Karen Robson, 38, has been charged with speeding and failure to provide a specimen.

Robson, of Waterhouses, in Houghton, is said to have committed the offences while on the A19 at Seaham on Tuesday, January 23.

She is due to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 6.