Woman to appear in court charged over death of cyclist Stuart Price

A woman is to appear in court charged with causing the death of cyclist Stuart Price.

The 24-year-old, from Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.

Flowers and cards placed in memory of Stuart Price at the scene of the crash which claimed his life.

The fanatical Sunderland supporter worked in the medical records department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Now police have confirmed they have charged an East Durham woman in connection with his death.

Lisa Maher, 50, of Western Terrace, Murton, is due to appear at South Shields Magistrates court on Monday, July 9, to answer a charge of causing death by careless driving.

An inquest was opened by Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter just days after Stuart’s death.

The hearing has been rescheduled several times but adjourned again pending the outcome of the police inquiry.

Stuart played football for New Hesledon Club, known as the Top Club, and Murton Colliery Club at weekends and a stand at Murton’s Welfare Park has been renamed in his honour.

An official naming ceremony was followed a game of football in which a team led by Stuart’s brother James, 23, took on one captained by his friend Michael Rawlinson, 25, who had accompanied Stuart to Black Cats games since the pair were just 12.

Stuart is survived by mother Deborah Dobie and stepfather John; his father, also Stuart, and stepmother Marion.

Speaking after his death, mum Deborah said of her son: “He has really touched so many people’s hearts and he will be leaving a huge hole.

“He lived his life to the full. He was a character and had a cheeky smile. His friends called him Chewy Stuey.”