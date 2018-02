A woman was taken to hospital following a car crash in Sunderland last night.

It happened in Cleveland Road in High Barnes at the junction with Colchester Terrace and involved an Audi A4 and a Toyota Aygo.

The smash took place just after 10pm.

No-one was seriously injured but a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with further information about the crash to come forward.

Witnesses should call the 101 line quoting reference number 1015/06/02/18.