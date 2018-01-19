Woman taken to hospital after blaze at Sunderland home

A woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a blaze at a home in Sunderland.

Firefighters from Marley Park, Sunderland Central and North Moor, were called to the fire at a two-storey terraced property on Lyndhurst Terrace at 6.26pm on Thursday, January 18.

A man aged 25 and a woman aged 51 were alerted to the blaze in the first floor bedroom by a fire alarm and managed to get themselves out of the house before fire crews arrived.

The woman was given oxygen at the scene by ambulance crews before being taken to hospital as precaution, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews put out the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation.

The bedroom was 100% damaged by the fire and the landing was damaged by smoke and heat.

The cause of the fire was accidental.