Woman taken to hospital after Ambulance called to Seaburn Metro Station

There were delays on the Metro due to an emergency incident at Seaburn Station.

North East Ambulance Service were called at 8.19am to Seaburn Metro Station to aid a woman who was reportedly taken unwell, on Thursday, November 14.

At 9.20am, a spokesperson for the Ambulance service said: "We were called at 8.19am this morning to a female patient who was taken unwell at Seaburn Metro Station, we sent out a double crew vehicle and rapid response team to the scene and we are still at the scene."

The ambulance service confirmed at 9.50am, that the woman was transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but were unable to comment on her condition any further – and continued to describe her as “unwell.”

