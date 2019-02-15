Woman still missing four days after she was seen leaving home

A woman remains missing more than four days after she was last seen leaving her home.

Carol Door was spotted on Monday morning, leaving her home in Frank Avenue, Seaham.

It is thought the 42-year-old could have travelled to the Northumberland area.

She is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, with short, dark brown hair.

She was wearing a long black coat, blue jeggings and a white woolly hat and was carrying a black over the shoulder handbag.

Sergeant Chris Spencer from Durham Constabulary said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Carol, as this is very out of character for her."

Anyone who has seen Carol, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 314 of February 11.