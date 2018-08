A woman was helped back from a rock face after she climbed down a cliff at a popular coastal spot.

Seaham and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Teams were called to help police after the woman had climbed down the crag at Crimdon Dene.

The Coastguard officers were stood down as they made their way to the scene after the police managed to help the woman back up the cliff and away from danager.

The incident happened yesterday at 10.43pm.