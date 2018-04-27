Woman sought by police in connection with theft from Sunderland pensioner

Police have released an image of a woman they are trying to trace in connection with a theft from a Sunderland pensioner.

The theft happened on Fawcett Street, Sunderland, at around 11.15am on Monday, March 12.

An 86-year-old woman withdraw a significant sum of money from a cashier and placed the money in an envelope in her handbag.

But, when she went to retrieve it shortly after upon arriving at a bus stop close to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, it was no longer there.

Officers from Northumbria Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident and are appealing for one woman – pictured wearing a woollen hat with a Scottish flag on it – to get in touch and help with the enquiry.

She was in the area at the time and may have information that could help officers with the investigation.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 0371 120318 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.