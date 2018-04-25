Woman’s arm burned after faulty phone charger scorches pillow

A woman was burned after a faulty mobile charger overheated as she rested in bed.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house in Hebburn after the blaze was called in last night.

Placing chargers in your bed is a real fire risk. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The service say it is just the latest in a string of incidents caused by damaged chargers.

A spokesman for the service said: “Crews from South Shields and Hebburn said the fire had been caused when a fray in the charger wire came into contact with a pillow, causing it to ignite.

“The occupant was in bed at the time and the fire caused a small burn in the lady’s arm.

“Placing chargers in your bed is a real fire risk.

“The charger had been bought online and was not an authentic item made by the manufacturer of the phone.

“If buying chargers on the internet, please remember that non-branded electronics don’t carry a British standard safety mark, and may not be safe.

“Additionally, please don’t place your chargers under pillows or in your bed as this significantly increases the chances of fire.

“Many of us just look at the price when buying online chargers, but surely your life, home and possessions are worth more than that?

“Please share to help us get the message out.

“We all like a bargain - but what if that bargain is a fire risk to your life and home?”

The service added that people should always take care to ensure any chargers have the British Standards Institution (BSI) mark on them.

More safety advice and tips on how to prevent blazes is available via the service’s website, http://www.twfire.gov.uk/.