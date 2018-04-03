Woman rescued after falling into the sea in Sunderland

A woman has been rescued by the emergency services after falling into the sea in Sunderland.

Volunteers from Sunderland RNLI took part in a rescue operation to save the woman who had fallen from the promenade in Hendon around 7pm on Tuesday.

Humber Coastguard received a ‘999’ emergency call from a member of the public at 7pm reporting the incident and immediately requested the launch of Sunderland RNLI’s Atlantic 85 and D Class inshore lifeboats.

Officers from Sunderland & Seaham Coastguard Rescue teams, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue effort.

After the short time the woman was assisted from the rock armour by coastguards and paramedics while the charity’s lifeboats stood by providing safety cover.

Paul Nicholson, Helmsman at Sunderland RNLI said: ‘Thankfully on arrival we discovered a member of the public and a paramedic supporting the female on the edge of the rock armour at the base of the promenade wall.’

“Due to the efforts of the member of the public and the emergency services the woman was rescued successfully before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

“To carry out a successful rescue all of the links of the chain need to complete, right from the initial 999 call to the emergency teams working together at the scene.”

Shortly after 7:30pm the lifeboat volunteers returned back to their station where the boat and equipment was washed off and cleaned ready for the next emergency call.