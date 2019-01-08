Woman relives 'rape ordeal' at hands of Sunderland pair

A 'traumatised' woman has told how she was allegedly raped in a car by two strangers who gave her a lift when she was stranded after a night out.

The woman, who cannot be named, had got into what she believed was an unlicensed taxi after she lost her friends and her phone battery died after drinking in Sunderland city centre.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that instead of taking her home, passenger Najirul Miah, 20, and driver Syed Ahmed, 21, took her to a deserted street in Hendon before they both raped her and dumped her at the roadside, miles from where she lived.

The woman has said she was told during the rape ordeals "you are going to have to do this", "be a good woman" and "do as we tell you".

Miah, of Ashwood Terrace, Sunderland, denies three offences of rape and one of sexual assault and Ahmed, of Chester Street East, Sunderland, denies one charge of rape and one of theft.

Both men deny a joint charge of false imprisonment.

On day two of the pair's trial, jurors have been shown a video recorded statement the woman made with police in the days after the alleged attack.

She told detectives she had been eating and drinking with friends during the night out but ended up alone in the early hours when she became separated from a male pal she planned to share a taxi with.

The woman said: "I was walking all over, looking for him, my mobile phone had died, I didn't have any battery to ring him and I didn't have any battery to ring a taxi.

"It was really late, there wasn't many people around and wasn't many taxis."

The woman said she had noticed what she believed was unlicensed taxis operating in the area and got into a car she saw parked nearby.

She added: "There was two of them sitting in the front. Obviously if I hadn't been drunk I would have thought twice.

"They said they were going to take me straight home and I had to give them money.

"I said 'ok, I've got plenty of money in my bag'."

The woman said when she climbed into the back of the silver vehicle she immediately felt "intimidated".

She added that the men started to say her home was too far away for the amount of money she had and so she handed over her full handbag.

She said the men then told her she would have to pay by carrying out sexual acts.

She added: "They were driving really, really fast at the time.

"I thought 'I'm in trouble here' and I had my head down on my knees because I was scared.

"I didn't know where I was going, I just had my head down.

"I realised I had put myself into a stupid situation.

"I only got in the car because I had no way to get home.

"At first I thought it was a taxi when they said they would take me home and just said give them some money."

The woman said she was taken to "the middle of nowhere", where each man took a turn to rape her in the back of the car, while she was "stunned and in shock".

She said during the ordeal she was "scared" and the alleged attackers spoke to each other in an "angry tone" and in a different language.

She added: "There was no way I could get out of the car."

The woman said after the attack she was dragged out of the car and added: "They just drove off, really fast, and left me there."

She said she was "really upset" after the attack and spent about 25 minutes knocking on doors of houses to get help.

During police interviews, the men claimed the woman had offered to do sexual acts in return for being taken home.

The trial continues.