Woman pulled from car by two men in Sunderland robbery

A woman has been injured after being pulled from her car by two men who then drove off with it.

The incident took place at around 11.23pm last night in Washington when a woman in a blue Vauxhall was approached at a set of traffic lights by two pedestrians who pulled her from the car.

She suffered leg injuries after attempting to prevent the men from driving away by climbing onto the bonnet of the car.

She is currently in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigating a robbery in Washington are appealing to the public for information.

The car was located three hours later in Stanley and two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They are currently assisting officers with their inquiries.

A short time earlier, at 11.19pm, police received a report of an attempted robbery at the Mill House roundabout, Washington.

Two men approached a woman who was in a grey Toyota and attempted to gain entry. The woman, who was shaken but uninjured, managed to drive off.

Police are treating the two incidents as linked and an investigation is ongoing.

Officers are now keen to hear from anybody who saw either incident, or anything suspicious, to come forward

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1212 071218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.