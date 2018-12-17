Woman knocked down on Sunderland road off critical list

A 61-year-old woman who was left seriously injured when she was knocked down on a Sunderland road is continuing to be treated in hospital.

Northumbria Police has said she woman is no longer in a critical condition, but is stable as she is treated following the collision.

A CCTV image issued by @NELiveTraffic following the collision.

She was rushed to hospital following from last Monday's crash, which happened at 4.15pm on Pallion New Road.



Investigators say a blue Vauxhall was turning right from Lisbon Terrace onto Pallion New Road as it headed towards the Queen Alexandra Bridge when the collision happened.

An inquiry is ongoing, with police keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage.

The route was closed for more than four hours as emergency services treated the woman and police officers launched inquiries.

Pc Neil Graham, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols unit, said following the incident: “This was an incredibly serious collision which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

“Our officers are supporting her family at this difficult time, and our aim is to now establish exactly what happened.

“If anybody saw this collision, or thinks they may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, I would ask them to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police 101 quoting reference 715 101218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.