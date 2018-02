A woman has been injured in a street robbery in Durham.

The incident happened at about 4am, yesterday, February 25, on Magdalene Street off Gilesgate.

The victim and her friend were approached by a group of three people, who assaulted the victim and made off with a number of items.

The victim was left shaken and with minor injuries.

Anybody who has any information relating to the incident is asked to contact DC Mark Garfoot on 101, quoting incident number 74 of February 25.