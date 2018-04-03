Woman in hospital with burns as Sunderland street is evacuated by gas engineers

A woman is in hospital after suffering burns at a house in a Sunderland street which has since been evacuated.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to an incident in Plumtree Avenue, in the Red House area of the city, shortly before 5am today.

The woman was taken to hospital suffering from her injuries and the engineers are investigating the cause of the fire.

Northern Gas Networks have said that 18 properties close to where the house where the woman was injured is have been evacuated as a precaution.

Residents have been provided with alternative accommodation in the meantime.

A spokeswoman for Northern Gas Networks said: "Engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to an incident in Plumtree Avenue, Sunderland, at 4.45am this morning.

"A woman had been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a fire in a kitchen and investigations are continuing into the cause of the incident."

Fergal O’Donovan, Business Operational Leader, Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our engineers remain on site investigating the cause of this incident.

“The safety of residents is our priority and we have evacuated 18 neighbouring properties as a precautionary measure with residents provided with alternative accommodation where necessary.

“We would like to thank customers for their cooperation.”

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.