A County Durham woman has appeared in court facing three charges of sexual activity with a teenage boy.

Mandy Stubbs, 35, of Calvert Terrace in Murton, is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

She appeared at County Durham and Darlington Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newton Aycliffe, on Thursday afternoon.

No plea was entered and the defendant was granted conditional bail.

Her case was adjourned until Monday, February 5 at Durham Crown Court.