Woman brought to safety after Sunderland bridge call out for emergency services

A woman was taken into the care of paramedics after concern for her welfare during the early hours of today.

Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI volunteers were alerted just before 4.15am today after reports of concern for a woman on the Wearmouth Bridge.

The incident was resolved by 4.45am, when the woman was brought to safety and put into the care of medics.

NEAS said it sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams and a double-crewed ambulance to the scene and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A spokesman for the RNLI team said: "Volunteers were paged by UK Coastguard this morning to launch our RNLI D class lifeboat to an incident at Wearmouth Bridge.

"When our volunteer crew were on scene thankfully the incident was resolved by shore based emergency services and the boat was stood down to return to station."