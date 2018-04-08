Woman brought to safety after clifftop alert in South Shields

A woman has been brought to safety following an emergency situation on the cliffs at South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed that they were called to an incident on the cliffs at Marsden where a woman was on the wrong side of the safety barrier.

Police along with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were at the scene around 4pm.

A spokesman for the Coastguard has confirmed that the woman is now on the right side of the barriers and they have left the scene.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 4.15pm to assist the police with an incident on the cliffs at South Shields. “The incident has been resolved and the woman is now on the right side of the barriers.”