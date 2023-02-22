Woman arrested after car overturns in collision on Sunderland's Tunstall Road

The incident happened at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, February 21, near St Aidan’s School.

Officers confirmed this morning that a 48-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with drink-driving and will appear in court next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

The collision occurred in Tunstall Road.

A force spokesperson said: “At 5.25pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a traffic collision on Tunstall Road near the junction with Peartree Mews in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a car had collided with three other parked vehicles. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 48-year-old woman was arrested and has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol. She is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on March 8.”

Another car damaged in the collision.

Scene of the incident in Tunstall Road.