Woman admits murder of Sunderland teenager Scott Pritchard

A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering Sunderland teenager Scott Pritchard.

Scott , 19, was found injured outside his home in Lindsay Close, Hendon on January 7, 2004.

Karen Tunmore

He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries but doctors were unable to save him.

A murder investigation was launched but nobody was convicted at the time.

The case has remained open ever since and has been periodically reviewed by detectives in Northumbria Police's Homicide and Major Enquiries Team.

Karen Tunmore, 36, was charged with one count of murder last Thursday, after new information came to light.

She appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday morning.

Tunmore, of Towton, Killingworth, was remanded in custody but entered a guilty plea at a bail hearing yesterday.

She will now be sentenced by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court on October 1.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief inspector John Bent, said: "It is rare for a murder case to remain open for so long because suspects are normally identified at a very early stage.

"I am glad that Scott's family may finally see some justice as it has been an incredibly difficult time for them since he passed away.

"To have your son murdered is tragic in itself but for his killer to remain in the community for such a long time is heart-breaking.

"Hopefully they can take some comfort from knowing that Karen Tunmore has been brought to justice."