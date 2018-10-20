Woman, 42, charged with murder after man is found dead at house

A woman is due to in court today after being charged with murdering a man who died at a house.

At around 11pm on Thursday police received a report of concern for a man at a residential address in Jasmine Terrace, in the Birtley area.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the man with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

He was worked on by paramedics but the man was sadly pronounced dead soon after.

The man has since been named as Atakan Atay, 45, who lived at the address in Jasmine Terrace.

His next of kin have now been informed and they are receiving specialist support from officers at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances around the death have been ongoing and a 42-year-old woman has been in police custody since Thursday evening.

Police have now confirmed that Helena Karine Atay, 42, of Jasmine Terrace, Birtley, has been charged with murder.

She will appear before Newcastle Crown Court later this morning.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sharon Chatterton, said: “A murder investigation is always tragic for those involved and our thoughts go out to family at this very difficult time.

“We have had extra officers on patrol in the area concerned because we appreciate the impact that this kind of incident can also have upon the wider community.

“We want to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and a woman has now been charged in connection with Atakan’s death.

“We will remain in the area of Jasmine Terrace in the coming days and anyone with information that may be useful to police is asked to call 101.”

Those with information about the death of Mr Atay should contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 1335 18/10/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.