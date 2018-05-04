Wizard of an Oz boost for our poster

Here’s a fantastic sunshine boost to our campaign to spread the Tall Ships word.

Echo reader Veronica Maude took a copy of our Wear On Board poster with her on holiday to Australia and had a photo taken at Palm Cove, Cairns.

The poster which you can take away with you on holiday.

The, she sent it to us to add to the ever-increasing count of destinations our poster campaign has reached.

We thank Veronica for a wonderful boost to our project to reach as many countries around the world as possible - each with a photo of our Wear On Board poster in it.

And we want more people to do the same. If you do it, you will be helping to spread the word that the races are coming to Sunderland in July.

How?

The photo was taken in Palm Cove, Cairns, Australia with Double Island in the background Veronica Maude

By taking a copy of our Wear On Board poster with you whenever you go on holiday, whenever you head for a day out, or whenever you get to follow your favourite sporting team away from home.

What better time to do it than during the Spring or the Summer as the races move closer.

And if you do, you could be adding to the list of 16 countries which our poster has reached so far.

The Sunderland leg will be held from July 11 to 14 and we want the people of the North East to get involved.

You can do so by following these instructions.

1. Grab a copy of the free tall ships poster which can be downloaded from https://tinyurl.com/y89uhbme. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag ‘Wear On Board’ – so that we can publish it.

That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, add it to a message on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a hard copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts until the races become reality in Sunderland in July.

Let’s spread the word far and wide and make sure the world knows – Wear On Board for a fantastic festival of fun.

The countries and places reached so far are:–

AUSTRALIA: Cairns.

DENMARK: Aalborg.

EGYPT: Alexandria.

FINLAND: Turku.

FRANCE: Nice.

ICELAND: Reykjavik.

INDIA: Kerala.

IRELAND: Dublin.

ISRAEL: Ashdod; Jerusalem.

ITALY: Vatican City.

JAMAICA: Dolphin Cove, Lucea.

PALESTINE: Bethlehem.

SINGAPORE: Raffles Hotel.

SUEZ CANAL.

UK: Silverdale, Cumbria; Arnside, Cumbria

USA: Atlanta, Georgia.